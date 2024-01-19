The world cannot depend on the US to keep trade peace

Relying on American military power to protect Red Sea shipping routes is risky

Alan Beattie

When it comes to giving pirates a hard time to keep the arteries of global trade flowing, the United States is definitely your go-to country. For decades, America’s navy has patrolled the world’s shipping lanes to deter maritime marauders, a job deserving great credit.

The Houthis, whose attacks on container ships and US Navy vessels in the Red Sea have severely limited commercial traffic through the Suez Canal, are a much tougher challenge. The current situation underlines that the US’ most critical work protecting supply chains is in hard-edged geopolitical and military situations. But its motives are more strategic than economic, which can make its actions only ambiguously useful – and subject to political shifts.

