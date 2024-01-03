The whole car industry is in BYD’s sights, not just Tesla

The Chinese EV maker, backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, is on the cusp of joining the ranks of formerly obscure car brands that conquered the world

David Fickling

While many competitors have struggled amid the wave of discounting that has hit the EV sector over the past year, BYD has prospered. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It may be just one-tenth the size of Tesla in terms of market capitalisation, but BYD has just pulled ahead to become the world’s biggest producer of battery passenger cars. For its next trick, it is going to take on the world.

To many, BYD still remains a little-known car brand, more familiar from business-news articles citing billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s 2008 investment in the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker than sightings of actual vehicles out on the road. And yet, the vast volume of its sales in China, combined with a growing number overseas, means it overtook its American rival in the December quarter. The 526,409 delivered over the period pipped Tesla’s 484,507.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top