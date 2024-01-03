The whole car industry is in BYD’s sights, not just Tesla

It may be just one-tenth the size of Tesla in terms of market capitalisation, but BYD has just pulled ahead to become the world’s biggest producer of battery passenger cars. For its next trick, it is going to take on the world.

To many, BYD still remains a little-known car brand, more familiar from business-news articles citing billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s 2008 investment in the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker than sightings of actual vehicles out on the road. And yet, the vast volume of its sales in China, combined with a growing number overseas, means it overtook its American rival in the December quarter. The 526,409 delivered over the period pipped Tesla’s 484,507.