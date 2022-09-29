Economic Affairs

The US dollar has become a wrecking ball

Its sharp rise threatens to aggravate debt and currency crises around the world, including in Asia

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The roaring US dollar is turning into a wrecking ball that will hit emerging economies especially hard, including those in Asia. Added to the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine, high food and fuel prices, a likely global recession and China's economic slowdown, the ingredients of a perfect storm are in place.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, has risen more than 20 per cent in the past year. Every Asian currency without exception has fallen against the greenback.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 29, 2022, with the headline The US dollar has become a wrecking ball. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top