The rise of Ron DeSanctimonious

Ever since he lost his re-election bid in 2020, Mr Donald Trump has been waiting to unload on Mr Ron DeSantis. Mr Trump wants to reclaim the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Florida’s popular Republican governor is by far his biggest rival for it, and Mr Trump cannot stomach a rival of any kind.

Yet the former president held his fire, hoping his former protege could be persuaded to back down – right until the eve of the midterms. “If he runs, he could hurt himself very badly,” he told Fox News, as Floridians were queueing up to vote. “I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering.”