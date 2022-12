Being future-ready is always a work in progress. If you don’t improve, you risk backsliding.

Nothing illustrates this dynamic better than the technology industry in 2022. The entire sector has gone into meltdown since the beginning of the year. The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index has fallen 38 per cent. Companies are talking about layoffs, hiring freezes and delayed initial public offerings. It is a tumultuous time to be in tech.