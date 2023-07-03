The real danger to the US is at home

Foreign policy veteran Richard Haass sees the unravelling of the US political system as posing a bigger threat than external ones.

Peter Baker

The US has become the most profound source of instability and an uncertain exemplar of democracy, says foreign policy veteran Richard Haass. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON – Everywhere he has gone as president of the Council on Foreign Relations, Dr Richard Haass has been asked the same question: What keeps him up at night? He has had no shortage of options over the years: Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, climate change, international terrorism, food insecurity, the Covid-19 pandemic.

But as he steps down after two decades running America’s most storied private organisation focused on international affairs, Dr Haass has come to a disturbing conclusion. The most serious danger to the security of the world right now? The threat that costs him sleep? The United States itself.

