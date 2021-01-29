The keys to building resilience against lone wolf attacks

Legal measures aside, families, educators and religious communities all have a part to play in fighting extremism and religious intolerance

Mathew Mathews and Melvin Tay For The Straits Times
While Singaporeans may be troubled by the recent incident, we can take comfort from the strengths of our prevailing approach to handling such issues.PHOTO: ST FILE
  Published
    1 hour ago
The revelation of the nefarious plot by a 16-year-old Christian Singaporean detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) is bound to have shaken many Singaporeans. It would also have caused some serious soul-searching.

Undoubtedly Muslims, especially those who frequent Assyafaah Mosque and Yusof Ishak Mosque, would have been devastated that sanctuaries where they found strength could well have been sites of slaughter.

