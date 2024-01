While walking around Arab Street recently, I chanced upon a quaint cafe. I was paying for my takeaway when the woman at the cafe blurted excitedly: “Is that you, Madam Intan?”

I did a double take and asked, “Did I teach you back in Woodlands Secondary School?”, to which she said that I taught her mathematics, and that she enjoyed it. I recalled her name, and that she was a bubbly girl who played netball.