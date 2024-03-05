The geopolitical waters are turbulent but don’t count China out yet

Falling FDI figures are grim but they don’t provide the full picture of how companies are reacting to political pressures.

Bert Hofman and Frank Pieke

China is home to the largest, deepest and most advanced manufacturing sector in the world. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 05:36 AM
Published
Mar 05, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China was down to US$30 billion (S$40.3 billion) in 2023, a level not seen since the 1990s and almost 90 per cent less than the peak inflows of 2021. Forward-looking indicators, such as announced greenfield investments and mergers and acquisitions, also show a distinct move away from investment in China.

Clearly, attitudes towards investing in China are changing. Numbers from fDi Intelligence, a service that tracks announced FDI deals, suggest that China will continue to lose share in global FDI – and that India, Vietnam, Mexico and others are gaining. Surveys of the European and American chambers of commerce also reveal a growing share of companies that seek diversification away from China.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top