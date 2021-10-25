For Subscribers
Power Play
The Battle Of Lake Changjin - a nationalist shot across the bow
The Korean War epic is whipping up nationalist sentiments while serving as a warning to the US and its allies that China is not to be trifled with.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
In The Battle At Lake Changjin, the latest nationalistic blockbuster to hit movie screens in China, there is a scene where a company of Chinese soldiers eat frozen potatoes while huddled in a snow-covered valley.