Power Play
The Australian submarine surprise
Like submarines, Australia's Aukus alliance with the United States and Britain lurked beneath the surface before choosing to make its presence known. However the pact plays out, it clearly signals a decision by Australia that its days of not choosing between China and the US are over.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
SYDNEY - Whisperings started emerging from Canberra on the evening of Sept 15 that Prime Minister Scott Morrison had begun briefing senior political figures, including the leader of the opposition, about a looming announcement that involved the nation's security.