Rules relaxed, but caution must remain

A slew of measures announced yesterday add up to a relaxation of anti-Covid-19 protocols as the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic passes and the population becomes more Covid-19- resilient because of high vaccination and booster rates and safe recovery from infections. Singapore is in a position to take another step towards living with the disease. Hence, from Monday, masks will not be required in most indoor settings. They will be mandatory only in two settings, the first being healthcare facilities, residential care homes and ambulances, as well as indoor premises within hospitals and polyclinics. They will also be required on public transport: the MRT, LRT, public buses and indoor facilities such as the boarding areas at bus interchanges and MRT platforms. Mask-wearing in the airport and on private transport modes such as school buses, private bus services and taxis will be optional.

However, it behoves members of the public to remain responsible and cautious. They could choose to wear masks when in crowded places, or when visiting or interacting with vulnerable persons. Also, of course, they have to follow office rules when at work and the regulations of restaurants and other hospitality establishments when dining. In general, a sense of responsibility towards oneself and others should guide social behaviour in areas outside those that will continue to require masks.

