The Straits Times says

Thai power elite thwarts popular choice

Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It would seem a travesty that Thai prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat, whose eight-party coalition secured no less than 312 of the 500 seats contested in the May 14 election, should be denied his opportunity to hold power. But there you have it; the 42-year-old Harvard-educated Pita’s bid was quashed when the 250-seat Senate, stacked with military-appointed representatives handpicked precisely to produce outcomes such as this, acted as a conservative bulwark to thwart him by an overwhelming margin. A second attempt failed after Mr Pita was suspended from Parliament pending the resolution of a court case about owning shares in a dormant broadcasting company, and legislators then voted to say he could not be re-nominated. Earlier, the Move Forward Party (MFP) was unable to prevail on its coalition allies to secure the position of House speaker either.

A memorandum of understanding inked by Mr Pita’s coalition in May makes no mention of amending the lese majeste law. During the six-hour parliamentary debate, legislators from Mr Pita’s MFP tried to focus attention on governance issues facing a kingdom left adrift for too long. Nevertheless, senators and legislators from the caretaker coalition kept up a steady din on the subject of the monarchy, alleging that MFP could endanger the nation by amending lese majeste.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top