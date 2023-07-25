Thai power elite thwarts popular choice

It would seem a travesty that Thai prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat, whose eight-party coalition secured no less than 312 of the 500 seats contested in the May 14 election, should be denied his opportunity to hold power. But there you have it; the 42-year-old Harvard-educated Pita’s bid was quashed when the 250-seat Senate, stacked with military-appointed representatives handpicked precisely to produce outcomes such as this, acted as a conservative bulwark to thwart him by an overwhelming margin. A second attempt failed after Mr Pita was suspended from Parliament pending the resolution of a court case about owning shares in a dormant broadcasting company, and legislators then voted to say he could not be re-nominated. Earlier, the Move Forward Party (MFP) was unable to prevail on its coalition allies to secure the position of House speaker either.

A memorandum of understanding inked by Mr Pita’s coalition in May makes no mention of amending the lese majeste law. During the six-hour parliamentary debate, legislators from Mr Pita’s MFP tried to focus attention on governance issues facing a kingdom left adrift for too long. Nevertheless, senators and legislators from the caretaker coalition kept up a steady din on the subject of the monarchy, alleging that MFP could endanger the nation by amending lese majeste.