Setting the bar for the legal profession

Many have greeted with a sense of disbelief the news this week that aspiring lawyers cheated in the 2020 professional Bar examination, including, ironically, on a paper about ethics and professional responsibility. It was reported that six trainee lawyers who cheated in the examination had their admissions to the Bar delayed. That number grew to 11 when the Attorney-General's Chambers said it was looking at five more applications to the Bar. Certainly, this number represents a fraction of those who take the Bar examination, which is needed to qualify as a practising lawyer. But numbers cease to matter when the fundamental issues of character and ethics are transgressed. Many would be aghast that there could be 11 offenders at the same exam who blatantly flouted the basic terms of their calling.

While an argument can be made that a soft approach was apt as their careers had not even begun, the fact is that the individuals were already working in large, reputable law firms as practice trainees. Where was the guidance and what steps should their mentors and these firms take? What trust can be placed in the moral mettle of the individuals who cheated as they move up in their careers? That these errant lawyers-to-be remain anonymous and may re-enter legal careers can only increase the degree of public questioning about some of the goings-on in the profession and legal system as well as the conduct of the examination. The decision will lead some to wonder whether taking a light-touch is a case of the profession and system safeguarding their own.