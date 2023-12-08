The Straits Times says

Property tax keeps market on even keel

Updated
35 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The upcoming increase in property taxes is one sign that the property market has remained relatively buoyant. The annual values (AVs) of HDB flats and most residential properties will rise from Jan 1, 2024, reflecting higher market rents according to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras). In addition to the higher AVs, property tax rates are also set to increase from Jan 1, 2024 for higher-value private residential properties. This will mark the second and final hike of property tax rates earlier announced during Budget 2022. The impact of the rate increase will be felt by the owners of non-owner-occupied residential properties as well as owner-occupied residential properties with an annual value of more than $30,000, which leaves all owners of owner-occupied Housing Board flats unaffected.

Unwelcome as such increases are to the individual, the overall impact on the property market may be a positive one if it continues to have a moderating influence. Given that those who have purchased private homes for investment income will face higher taxes, this will put more pressure on landlords to be more realistic about rents as they try to avoid having a vacant unit that is not generating rental income. The rental market is already anticipated to ease somewhat as housing supply has been ramped up. Together with elevated interest rates and a general environment of higher property-related costs, this should act to continue to temper sentiment.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top