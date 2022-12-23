Multiple measures to reduce smoking

With the health hazards of nicotine addiction well established, many countries have tightened regulations on smoking in recent years. In a radical step, New Zealand has become the first country to impose a “cohort ban” whereby, starting in 2023, anyone born after 2008 will be prohibited from buying cigarettes. It will also implement other restrictions, such as reducing the amount of nicotine permitted, raising taxes on products containing nicotine, and reducing the number of outlets that can sell such products. Malaysia is also considering similar policies, including a ban on sales of cigarettes and vape products for those born from 2007.

These bold measures have attracted the attention of health researchers and policymakers, including in Singapore. In response to questions in Parliament in January, then Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said that Singapore is open to the idea of a cohort smoking ban, which would prevent young people from taking up the habit and, hopefully, create a smoke-free generation, which would expand every year with every new cohort.