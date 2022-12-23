The Straits Times says

Multiple measures to reduce smoking

Updated
1 min ago
Published
44 min ago

With the health hazards of nicotine addiction well established, many countries have tightened regulations on smoking in recent years. In a radical step, New Zealand has become the first country to impose a “cohort ban” whereby, starting in 2023, anyone born after 2008 will be prohibited from buying cigarettes. It will also implement other restrictions, such as reducing the amount of nicotine permitted, raising taxes on products containing nicotine, and reducing the number of outlets that can sell such products. Malaysia is also considering similar policies, including a ban on sales of cigarettes and vape products for those born from 2007.

These bold measures have attracted the attention of health researchers and policymakers, including in Singapore. In response to questions in Parliament in January, then Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said that Singapore is open to the idea of a cohort smoking ban, which would prevent young people from taking up the habit and, hopefully, create a smoke-free generation, which would expand every year with every new cohort.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top