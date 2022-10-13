Moving to strengthen the social compact

One of the paradoxes of public policy is that the more countries lift people out of poverty and hardship, the more challenges they face with relative inequalities in society. Indeed, many societies which have been stable for a long time tend to stratify and become less mobile socially. Hence the need for a refresh in the overall approach to social support in Singapore today so that it can deal with social stratification more firmly than ever before. The key lies in measures to support lower-income groups, seniors, and young families. That was the crux of the message from Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong this week as he outlined what needs to be done, going beyond even the significant strides that have been made to reduce income inequality and sustain social mobility.

Those two pillars of the evolving Singapore story - the twin pursuits of equity and mobility - will be for the fourth-generation leadership team, which Mr Wong heads, to preserve and to strengthen. To that end, moves in the works include reducing fee caps at government-supported pre-schools in 2023, a review of leave measures, and the development of better senior living options in housing estates that can be scaled up nationwide. The pre-school process prepares children for entry to the school system which positions them for success in a meritocratic society. Singapore also has to explore ideas on how to encourage lower-income families to move towards better life outcomes by empowering them to achieve success on their own terms. As for the elderly, they represent the everyday reality of an ageing society. The living arrangements made for them must be complemented by an extensive network of community and elder-care services which lie within easy reach across neighbourhoods. Social care for the elderly is no less important than healthcare so that they do not become isolated socially, because any sense of being unwanted takes a toll on their health.