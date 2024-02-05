The Straits Times says

Marriage, children and practical concerns

Updated
23 sec ago
Published
30 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A vast majority of young people in Singapore do not think that it is necessary to marry and have children, but most still aspire to do so. The apparent gulf between aspiration and belief is explained in a new survey conducted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS). It found that the young are held back by practical concerns such as wanting to advance their careers first and building a comfortable life, as well as the cost and stress of raising children. Interestingly, the survey also found that, while cost of living tops the list of social issues about which Singaporeans are most concerned, the young are reporting higher levels of loneliness. Loneliness would explain at least partially the desire to get married, but that aspiration gets placed in sobering perspective by material concerns and achievement goals. That is entirely understandable.

The IPS survey reiterates trends that are evident elsewhere as well. An American academic, for example, described her country’s attitudes this way in July 2023. Americans are “very much the marrying kind”, and most young adults display high levels of support for the institution of marriage. However, whereas marriage was once considered to be a rite of passage, and the failure to undertake it was seen as a personal failure, the social bar for marriage has been ratcheted up now to the point where matrimony is viewed as a “capstone experience” – something that people look forward to after they have achieved accomplishments such as completing their education, obtaining a good job, paying off or reducing their debt and being ready to buy a house. Consequently, marriage is being delayed, but it is not being dismissed as an option.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top