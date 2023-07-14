Giving platform workers a new platform

It is heartening that the Government has accepted the recommendations of a tripartite workgroup that will pave the way for representative bodies to champion the interests of platform workers under a new legislative framework to be implemented from the second half of 2024. The workgroup was focused on the welfare of platform workers – delivery workers, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers – who use online platforms to match them with demand for their delivery and point-to-point transport services, but who are not employees of the companies operating those platforms. Clearly, platform workers should have the right to seek formal representation through a new framework designed for them so that they can negotiate their interests, and for platform operators to have clear dispute resolution processes. Taken together, the two processes should build strong industrial relations among platform workers, platform workers’ representative bodies and platform operators.

This development would be welcomed by more than 88,000 platform workers here. Soon, they will benefit from representative bodies that are legally empowered and act almost like trade unions. Like unions, these bodies will be able to sign legally binding collective agreements with platform operators on behalf of workers, to ensure accountability from the companies. There will also be a formal process to resolve collective disputes, with the Ministry of Manpower being the first port of call for conciliation before the matter is brought before the Industrial Arbitration Court.