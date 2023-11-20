Australia-Tuvalu deal a model for future

Australia’s recent security and migration treaty with Tuvalu is a timely and well-received agreement. Very likely, it is the first of similar pacts. Pacific island nations such as Tuvalu are facing the twin challenges of escalating climate change impacts and intensifying security concerns. The United States and Australia have been actively trying to contain China’s expanding military and commercial push into the Pacific, fearing China will strike deals to set up military bases. This has made Washington and Canberra far more receptive to the urgent needs of many Pacific islands. Rising sea levels, more intense and frequent cyclones, drought, destruction of coral reefs and other climate-related impacts mean the very future and culture of a number of Pacific nations are on the line. For Tuvalu, a tiny country of nine low-lying islands and just over 11,000 people, climate change is an existential threat – by 2050, it is estimated half the land area of the capital, Funafuti, will be flooded by tidal waters daily.

To safeguard its future, Tuvalu asked Australia to elevate their bilateral partnership. The Australia-Tuvalu Falepili Union (Falepili is a Tuvaluan word for good neighbourliness and mutual respect) commits to provide assistance to Tuvalu in response to a major natural disaster, pandemics and military aggression. It also sets up a special visa arrangement for Tuvaluan citizens to live, work and study in Australia. This is initially capped at 280 Tuvaluans per year.