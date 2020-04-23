An extension for a stronger outcome

The month-long extension of the circuit breaker period to fight Covid-19, announced on Tuesday, will disappoint Singaporeans no doubt, but it is necessary to build on the gains achieved thus far and minimise the occurrence of a new outbreak, particularly one that emerges from a hidden reservoir of unlinked cases. Singaporeans need to build on the discipline that most have displayed in the past two weeks and continue to practise social distancing measures whose success would help in a return to economic normalcy. Opening up incrementally, scaling up testing substantially and making full use of information technology so that contact tracing could take place more efficiently - these are steps that will help enable Singapore to resume its usual way of life.

The decision to extend the circuit breaker has not been taken lightly. Even the existing measures have caused economic and social disruption - unprecedented in the living memory of most Singaporeans. The extensive clampdown on economic activity beyond essential services has hurt a nation whose business has always been business. Social distancing is a taxing demand anywhere, but it exacts a special cost on the face-to-face society of this city-state. Singapore is defined by its people's closeness, both physical and psychological. Social distancing intrudes into the lived patterns of a society where close proximity and intimate interaction have been facts of life.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was acutely conscious of these costs when he announced the extension of the circuit breaker period this week. However, the Government's first duty is to safeguard the lives of citizens. Lives lost can never be regained but national recovery can follow, no matter what the painful yet temporary cost to the economy and society might be in saving lives. Hence the need to contain the deadly spread of the virus. The extension of the circuit breaker has been accompanied by a further tightening on businesses deemed essential. The move would reduce even more the number of workers in such firms and minimise the risks of transmission among workers. Unfortunately, there will be some degradation of services. Yet, extraordinary measures are necessary in abnormal times.

In meeting a common challenge, citizens and the authorities need to come together. The Government has decided to extend wage support for businesses into May in the light of the extension of the circuit breaker measures. It is also taking steps to ensure the medical and financial well-being of foreign workers whose labour is crucial to the economic prospects of the country and people. It is important that Singaporeans do not fall prey to xenophobia. Migrant workers are as much a victim of the pandemic as Singaporeans are. The extension of the circuit breaker provides an opportunity to all to live up to a necessary challenge.