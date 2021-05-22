An extended gap for better protection

Singapore's vaccination strategy has worked on the principle of a phased roll-out for all Singaporeans and long-term residents to receive the maximum protection in the form of two shots delivered three to four weeks apart. The approach has now been tweaked so the maximum number of people can get good protection by scheduling the vaccine's second dose six to eight weeks after the first. The extended gap accelerates the opportunity for those waiting for the first dose, and thus extends the protective cover of inoculation faster over the population at large.

With the longer interval between doses, another 300,000 people can get their first dose this month, with 4.7 million, or almost all those eligible, getting at least one dose by August. The programme will be able to reach 4.3 million individuals by the end of July. Without the shift, that figure would have been 3.9 million. So far, 1.4 million people have received both doses. Another 600,000 have had one dose, and they will get their second dose as scheduled. However, those who have booked their second dose slots can also volunteer to push back their appointments to allow for someone else to get the first dose.