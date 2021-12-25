A success all of Singapore can celebrate

World badminton champion Loh Kean Yew has brought much-needed cheer to Singapore, particularly at a troubling time dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. Without detracting from his undoubted personal merit, it is worth noting that his success is also one that attests to the importance of sportsmen and women here having a resilient and sustained network of support to help them make their mark on the national, regional or world stage.

His parents were the first source of support, encouraging him to chase his dreams and not be afraid of setbacks but learn from them instead and, indeed, take calculated risks. Their investment in his talent has paid off as he has risen to the top of his game after winning against India's Kidambi Srikanth last Sunday in the men's singles final of the Badminton World Federation World Championships in Huelva, Spain. He became the first Singaporean to have done so.