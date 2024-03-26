Social media tests British monarchy’s tradition of ‘never complain, never explain’

The British royal family is famous for its carefully curated media image. That’s why it was a surprise to see them lose control of the narrative in the wake of what we now know is a serious health crisis befalling Catherine, Princess of Wales (or Kate Middleton as she’s popularly known).

It is clear the nearly 1,000-year-old institution of the monarchy and its tradition of “never complain, never explain” is being tested by social media and its power to spread rumours and misinformation. The palace’s public relations team underestimated how difficult it is to manage relationships with social media audiences. Their reactive attempts to rein in speculation have turned Catherine’s health challenge into a PR disaster.