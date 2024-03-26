Social media tests British monarchy’s tradition of ‘never complain, never explain’

The palace’s reactive attempts to rein in speculation turned the Princess of Wales health challenge into a public relations disaster.

Victoria Fielding and Saira Ali

It was a surprise to see the British royal family lose control of the narrative of a serious health crisis befalling the Princess of Wales, says the writer. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 26, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Mar 26, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The British royal family is famous for its carefully curated media image. That’s why it was a surprise to see them lose control of the narrative in the wake of what we now know is a serious health crisis befalling Catherine, Princess of Wales (or Kate Middleton as she’s popularly known).

It is clear the nearly 1,000-year-old institution of the monarchy and its tradition of “never complain, never explain” is being tested by social media and its power to spread rumours and misinformation. The palace’s public relations team underestimated how difficult it is to manage relationships with social media audiences. Their reactive attempts to rein in speculation have turned Catherine’s health challenge into a PR disaster.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top