Should plus-size travellers get an extra seat on the plane?

Around the world, waistlines are expanding as airline seats shrink. But clear and compassionate regulations can help larger travellers avoid discomfort and embarrassment.

Clara Lock
Travel Correspondent
Some plus-size travellers are calling for airlines to offer them an extra seat free of charge. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Even at the best of times, flying can be painful. Your neck aches from lolling sideways while you doze, your knees hurt after being bent at 90 degrees for too long and a dull ache is spreading across your lower back.

Now imagine enduring all that as a plus-size traveller. The discomfort and indignity prompted a plus-size woman from the United States to petition airlines to provide larger travellers with an extra seat free of charge. Unsurprisingly, her campaign sparked headlines and heated debates.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top