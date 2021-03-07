Same old, same old, maid abuse cases are a blight on Singapore

Ms Piang Ngaih Don came to Singapore in May 2015 as a 22-year-old Myanmarese out of her country for the first time, to work as a domestic maid for Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 40, and her husband Kevin Chelvam, 42.

She died 14 months later in July 2016. The autopsy report counted 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries. Her hyoid bone, which holds the tongue to the neck, was broken, most likely from Gaiyathiri shaking her like a rag doll, according to the forensic pathologist.