Ridout Road saga: The elephants in the room

In Parliament’s much-anticipated examination on Monday, ruling party and opposition MPs were unanimous that the allegations of corruption and abuse of power relating to the rentals of state-owned heritage bungalows in Ridout Road by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan were unfounded.

Earlier, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had instructed the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to probe the allegations. The CPIB established there was no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing in the two rental transactions. The Attorney-General’s Chambers also reviewed the investigation papers and agreed with CPIB’s findings.