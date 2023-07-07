Ridout Road saga: The elephants in the room

There were missed opportunities in Parliament to call out the spread of disinformation and question the trigger to such scrutiny

Eugene KB Tan
There was over-exuberant speculation online about the circumstances under which the ministers came to rent the Ridout properties. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
26 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In Parliament’s much-anticipated examination on Monday, ruling party and opposition MPs were unanimous that the allegations of corruption and abuse of power relating to the rentals of state-owned heritage bungalows in Ridout Road by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan were unfounded.

Earlier, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had instructed the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to probe the allegations. The CPIB established there was no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing in the two rental transactions. The Attorney-General’s Chambers also reviewed the investigation papers and agreed with CPIB’s findings.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top