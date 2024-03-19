Quit-Tok: Why young workers are refusing to leave their job quietly

Videos of people resigning or being made redundant are going viral on social media in a bid for workplace transparency.

Josh Gabert-Doyon and Daniel Thomas

Gen Z workers are posting videos of online calls in which they resign or are made redundant on social media sites such as TikTok. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Mar 19, 2024, 05:17 PM
Published
Mar 19, 2024, 05:00 PM
Ms Gabrielle Judge’s job at a tech company did not end with a whimper, or with a bang, but with a video. It captured a gruelling, and in her words “cringe”, performance review meeting during which she told her managers she was leaving.

Ms Judge, who had been doing the job alongside a part-time career as a content creator, posted a truncated version of the online meeting on social media under the moniker “Anti Work Girlboss”. The aim, she says, was to show viewers she had walked away from the low-pressure and relatively well-paid role after her employer began laying off her team and giving her extra tasks.

