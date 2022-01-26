Putin has the US right where he wants it

We knew this was coming. "George, you have to understand that Ukraine is not even a country. Part of its territory is in Eastern Europe and the greater part was given to us." These were the ominous words of President Vladimir Putin of Russia to President George W. Bush in Bucharest, Romania, at a Nato summit in April 2008.

Mr Putin was furious: Nato had just announced that Ukraine and Georgia would eventually join the military alliance. This was a compromise formula to allay concerns of America's European allies - an explicit promise to join the bloc, but no specific timeline for membership.