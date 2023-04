The upcoming state elections in Malaysia are widely seen as a barometer of Malay support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, its Achilles heel.

Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition with Umno collectively received about 40 per cent of the Malay vote in the November 2022 General Election and knows that PH’s political strength lies with non-Malay, largely urban voters who offered their overwhelming support.