Overcoming political polarisation in a divided cyberspace

Social media empowers both good and bad actors and amplifies their messages. But who’s listening?

Carol Soon

Social media has democratised participation in political life by lowering barriers to information access and content creation. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
56 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Out of the mainstreaming of the Internet beyond the military in the 1980s came utopian visions of an enlightened public. This vision was underpinned by the assumption that people would be better informed because they would have more access to diverse views and be more equipped to make rational decisions on politics and policy.

Four decades on and the reality seems to be getting further and further away from this vision. Today, elections and political discourse are characterised by hate speech fanning tribalism, disinformation that chips away trust in public institutions, and incitement to violence, making political mudslinging mild by comparison.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top