No more pantry envy – work-life balance, job security matter more in tech winter

Lavishly-stocked pantries have long been a big tech staple, but younger employees judge companies by other benchmarks

Clara Lock
Travel Correspondent
Big tech firms such as Amazon and Google offer well-stocked pantries for employees. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
7 hours ago
Think Google, and what comes to mind? The global tech giant is a market leader in many fields, but perhaps best known for a few – its search engine, e-mail accounts, and an office pantry that is the subject of envy.

Google is not alone in offering generous perks such as daily meals, on-site baristas and a tipple after hours – home-grown and international companies in the tech, banking and advertising industries do the same – but its benefits are perhaps the most vaunted. Guests visiting Google’s Singapore office post about their lunches on social media as a point of pride, the same way they might document a reservation at the latest cafe.

