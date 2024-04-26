Meta’s gamble on chatbots opens new wave of tech competition

Mark Zuckerberg’s AI plans may have knocked the company’s stock market value, but he hopes his next venture will have dramatic impact.

Richard Waters

The mid-week whiplash for Meta shareholders speaks volumes about how fast the focus of competition has shifted in the tech world. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 26, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 05:00 PM
April 24 should have been a red-letter day for investors in social media company Meta. After a rapid path through Congress, President Joe Biden signed a new law requiring Chinese internet company ByteDance to sell the US end of its TikTok service or see it banned from the country’s mobile app stores. The wildly popular viral video platform, which once seemed an existential threat to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, looked to have been defanged.

By the end of the day, however, that was long forgotten. An unpleasant shock from Meta’s latest earnings report initially wiped US$200 billion (S$272 billion) from its stock market value. With its ambitions around artificial intelligence growing, the company warned of an unexpected leap in costs and capital investment, with no promise of exactly when the increased spending would pay off.

