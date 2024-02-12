Mark Zuckerberg’s 20-year formula for success has expired

The other day, I did something I haven’t done for years. I browsed Facebook. By which I mean: I really took a look around. Good grief, what a mess! It’s like walking round an abandoned amusement park of badly executed ideas.

Can you name a single person who’s found love through Facebook Dating, which was meant to challenge Tinder? Is anyone viewing Facebook Watch, a supposed rival to Netflix? How about the Facebook Gaming portal, once billed as its foray into cloud gaming and an effort to take on streamer platforms Twitch and YouTube? Today, it’s littered with low-rent titles offering little more to the player than your typical fruit machine. Even some of the more popular ideas must be shared with warning labels – scammers are everywhere on Facebook Marketplace.