Make Singapore Sports Hub the region’s concert central

If economists’ estimates are anything to go by, Taylor Swift’s six sell-out concerts in Singapore could generate anywhere between $300 million and $500 million in tourism receipts. The concerts have seen a surge in airline and hotel bookings, with prices skyrocketing in tandem.

These eye-catching sums have attracted attention from other countries, particularly those in our neighbourhood. Thailand’s Prime Minister, a Philippines legislator and Malaysian politicians are among those who have weighed in on Singapore’s deal to bring in the American superstar.