Lab-cultivated meat and generative AI: How Singapore’s fatwa institution engages with new issues

A recent gathering in the Republic of renowned Islamic scholars and authorities to discuss the fatwa institution is testimony to this.

Nazirudin Mohd Nasir

Speakers and participants acknowledged Singapore’s model of Muslim religious life that is progressive, socially cohesive and adaptable to context. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ ISLAMIC RELIGIOUS COUNCIL OF SINGAPORE (MUIS)
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore’s fatwa institution has gained significant international recognition and support for its work in guiding the Muslim community on contemporary issues and challenges. The fatwa institution is led by a committee of Muslim religious scholars chaired by the Mufti and supported by Muis’ Office of the Mufti.

Just recently, Muis (the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) convened a gathering of scholars from around the world to discuss how fatwa institutions can develop confident, resilient and empowered communities. Among the key speakers was the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawqi Allam, who delivered the Al-Qarafi Award in Excellence in Fatwa to Singapore’s fatwa institution in 2022. The award was introduced a year before, and Singapore is the first Muslim-minority community to receive it.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top