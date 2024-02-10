Lab-cultivated meat and generative AI: How Singapore’s fatwa institution engages with new issues

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore’s fatwa institution has gained significant international recognition and support for its work in guiding the Muslim community on contemporary issues and challenges. The fatwa institution is led by a committee of Muslim religious scholars chaired by the Mufti and supported by Muis’ Office of the Mufti.

Just recently, Muis (the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) convened a gathering of scholars from around the world to discuss how fatwa institutions can develop confident, resilient and empowered communities. Among the key speakers was the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawqi Allam, who delivered the Al-Qarafi Award in Excellence in Fatwa to Singapore’s fatwa institution in 2022. The award was introduced a year before, and Singapore is the first Muslim-minority community to receive it.