Japan needs a jujitsu premier to face this scandal

Mr Fumio Kishida should look to a maverick predecessor, Mr Junichiro Koizumi, for guidance on dealing with plunging polling numbers and a funding furore in his party

Gearoid Reidy

Japan PM Fumio Kishida’s support rates are at a level that has typically destroyed other leaders in the past. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Mr Fumio Kishida is in trouble.

Japan’s Prime Minister is dealing with the lowest approval ratings since his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) returned to power in 2012 – support rates so low that they have typically destroyed other leaders. In one recent favourability survey of current and former leaders, Mr Kishida not only ranked below Mr Yasuo Fukuda, the most forgettable of the many LDP heads of the 2000s, but also Mr Yoshihiko Noda – the last head of the doomed opposition Democratic Party of Japan administration, whose signature policy achievement was pushing through a widely hated consumption tax hike.

