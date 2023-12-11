Japan needs a jujitsu premier to face this scandal

Mr Fumio Kishida is in trouble.

Japan’s Prime Minister is dealing with the lowest approval ratings since his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) returned to power in 2012 – support rates so low that they have typically destroyed other leaders. In one recent favourability survey of current and former leaders, Mr Kishida not only ranked below Mr Yasuo Fukuda, the most forgettable of the many LDP heads of the 2000s, but also Mr Yoshihiko Noda – the last head of the doomed opposition Democratic Party of Japan administration, whose signature policy achievement was pushing through a widely hated consumption tax hike.