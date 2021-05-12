For Subscribers
Economic Affairs
Is the world headed for a commodity supercycle?
There are compelling arguments – both for and against – a multi-decade boom.
One of the big debates these days among economists is about whether the world is entering a "commodity supercycle" - a secular rise in commodity prices that will last a decade or more. Many economists think so, but some are doubtful. It's worth exploring both sides of the debate.
Supercycles are different from cyclical upswings that peter out after a year or three. They happen only every few decades, amid transformational events.