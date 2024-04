It had been a long day of walking around in Seoul, and I was relieved to be back in our serviced apartment for a short breather before our next activity, dinner. On the menu: Sizzling pork belly served right off a griddle. As it inched closer to 6pm, I could almost taste the lettuce wrap, with a generous slather of ssamjang (Korean spicy dipping sauce).

But my two-year-old daughter, bless her heart, was having none of it.