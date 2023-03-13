In Your Opinion Podcast: ‘Good surprise for singles’, ‘more family-centric choices’: 2 youths on Budget 2023’s public housing measures

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Monday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.

Two single and unattached youths - aged 26 and 36 respectively - share their reactions to Budget 2023’s new public housing measures after they had raised their concerns and thoughts about housing issues in prior episodes.

ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis finds out the sentiments of Mr Mohamad Arshad, a 26-year-old sales development executive who recently graduated from Singapore University of Technology and Design and now works in his family’s business. His second guest is Mr Cho Ming Xiu, 36, who started a non-profit mental health organisation in 2016 for youths and young adults, called Campus PSY. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:28 Ming Xiu on higher CPF housing grant for first-timer singles buying 2-5 room HDB resale flats, besides current option of 2-room flexi BTO in non-mature estates

5:17 On the new First-Timer (Parents & Married Couples) priority category catering to those with Singaporean children aged 18 and below as well as married couples aged 40 and below, who will get more support when they apply for a new Housing Board flat

7:00 With combined grants of up to $190,000, up from $160,000 in this new priority category, has it opened up more options for youth in future, and young couples now?

12:50 Their views and concerns about the possible future mature/non-mature estate debate

15:45 Increasing CPF monthly salary ceiling in 2026 to keep pace with rising salaries and future retirement needs - their views on how this also relates to rising cost of living concerns and take-home pay

Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

