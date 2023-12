For many of us, December is not just a joyful season to receive gifts, but also a time to give to others. On platforms like Giving.sg, we typically see the biggest spike in donations during this month, as Singaporeans generously contribute to charities and those in need.

This season of giving is a good time to reflect upon what it truly means to give. Traditionally, philanthropy conjures up images of financial contributions – one-off transactions where one gives money as a means of doing good.