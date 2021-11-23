For Subscribers
I’m 87, vaccinated and the pandemic can't stop me
Older people are at higher risk but it does not mean focusing on just survival with the remaining time you have.
(NYTIMES) - Another Covid winter looms, but this moment of the pandemic feels hopeful. At age 87, I’m becoming reacquainted with the social life I had put on pause for many months. I am going out to restaurants and museums, attending church and visiting my grandchildren who live in a neighbouring town.
I have always seen myself as a risk-taker and an optimist. But every day as I venture out, there’s a drumbeat in mind, a constant accompaniment: “Is this too risky for me?”