There is a game that my wife and I like to play. We ask each other: “Would you remarry after I die, and who?” Husbands, please note: The correct answer is always “I would never remarry”, and you should certainly not follow up that statement with “because once is enough”.

I have very much enjoyed being married – 2024 will be our 15th wedding anniversary, but it appears that marriage is becoming more of an option than a necessity in people’s lives.