If AI wrecks democracy, we may never know

Propaganda does not need to go viral to sway elections any more, and that makes AI’s impact more insidious and harder to detect.

Parmy Olson

Nearly five months into 2024, some government officials are quietly wondering why the looming risk of AI has not, apparently, played out. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 06, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
May 06, 2024, 05:00 PM
This year promises to be a whopper for elective government, with billions of people – or more than 40 per cent of the world’s population – able to vote in an election. But nearly five months into 2024, some government officials are quietly wondering why the looming risk of artificial intelligence (AI) has not, apparently, played out.

Even as voters in Indonesia and Pakistan have gone to the polls, they are seeing little evidence of viral deepfakes skewing an electoral outcome, according to a recent article in Politico, which cited “national security officials, tech company executives and outside watchdog groups”.

