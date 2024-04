I own only about 15 physical books at the moment. I got the feeling this seemed appalling to some people when someone kindly pressed a gift of a book into my hands with an earnest wish for me to “start reading again” (read: “do something intellectual”).

I read for work and play all the livelong day, so who says you have to actually own books to enjoy doing so? Why are printed books – and some extravagant displays of them – sometimes seen as a proxy for how much thinking one does?