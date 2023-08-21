How will Singapore adapt as key pillars of growth are threatened?

Questions arise over the future of the petrochemical sector and trade. As circumstances change, efforts are under way to buttress the economy.

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
The forecast for Singapore's 2023 non-oil domestic exports is a contraction of 9 per cent to 10 per cent. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Even as the country was lustily belting out National Day songs for its birthday celebrations, a touch of soul-searching over Singapore’s economic prospects perhaps would not have gone amiss.

One line in the well-known tune We Are Singapore goes: “We’ve come so far together, our common destiny”. This says it all, about how a tiny island has achieved the ultimate economic miracle. But after having come so far in the past 58 years, it’s less about celebrating achievements and more about maintaining one’s position at the head of the pack.  

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top