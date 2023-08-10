How China cornered the market for clean tech

In late 2022, in Beijing, officials from several of China’s technology, trade and defence agencies were called to a series of secret meetings with a single purpose: to respond to America’s sweeping restrictions on selling computer chips to Chinese companies.

In July, Beijing announced its response: It imposed restrictions on the exports of gallium and germanium, metals used in the production of a number of strategically important products, including electric vehicles (EVs), microchips and some military weapons systems.