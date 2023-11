Mr Ong Guan Beng began work life in 1971 as a bus conductor on board service 152 which went from Toa Payoh to Paya Lebar and Katong through Telok Kurau and Still Road, before turning back.

A regular passenger who took the bus daily from Paya Lebar to Katong caught his eye. He struck up a conversation. She was a seamstress travelling to the tailor’s shop for work.