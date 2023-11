SINGAPORE - It’s that time of year again when parents, to prepare their children for the next school year, are stocking up on textbooks.

Such parents often have complaints about the efficacy of printed story books that primary schools use to teach their children how to read. In fact, they search high and low for digital versions of the storybooks such as Ants In A Hurry and Dan The Flying Man and argue that not only are e-books more convenient, but they also engage their children better.