Have we reached peak pessimism on China?

China fell off “the miracle path” years ago and now, many are catching up to the story. An ageing population, high debt levels and a meddling government are turning the country into a fading power like Japan of the 1990s, when its economy slowed sharply but avoided an outright crisis. Since the consensus call is reliably off – a year ago, it was for a reopening boom in China and an inevitable recession in the United States – it’s worth asking what the “Japanification” scenario is missing.

It could be flawed in two very different ways, at least in the short term. One plausible scenario follows the early years of Japan’s slowdown. After its property bubble crashed in 1990, heavy government stimulus led to a powerful comeback in the markets and economy. Tokyo stocks rose 80 per cent between mid-1992 and mid-1993, and gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerated from near zero to 3 per cent. This was the first in a series of false dawns, which merely punctuated the long-term slowdown. But it’s possible that China is also poised for a temporary comeback or two.